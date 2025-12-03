One of the island’s most festive traffic jam returns this weekend as Santa’s on a Bike hits the roads for its eighth year, raising money for Rebecca House children’s hospice while spreading seasonal cheer across the Isle of Man.
Organised in partnership with Plan.Com, the event will see hundreds of Santas revving their engines and donning the classic red suit for a colourful, family-friendly ride from Douglas to Castletown and back.
It will be the first time the event has taken place in two years, after Storm Darragh forced the last-minute cancellation of last year’s convoy.
This year, the ride kicks off on Victoria Street, Douglas, at 9am, with participants gathering at Plan.Com’s headquarters for hot drinks, mince pies and a decidedly festive atmosphere.
From there, the convoy will set off towards No.5 Victoria Street, before heading south via Quarterbridge to Castletown.
The red convoy will then regroup at Castle Rushen High School, sweep through Market Square, and make their return journey to Douglas, concluding at Rebecca House.
Along the way, spectators can expect a spectacular display of motorcycles, festive outfits, waving Santas, and plenty of glitter.
The event is not only a celebration of Christmas spirit but also a vital fundraiser for Rebecca House, the island’s children’s hospice.
Donations can be made via the event JustGiving page at justgiving.com/page/soab-2025, with participants and supporters alike encouraged to cheer on the riders as they pass.
Event organisers said they hope the ride will bring the community together while helping raise essential funds for families supported by Rebecca House.
‘The Santas love seeing people lining the streets to wave and cheer, it really adds to the magic of the day,’ a spokesperson said.