The Ronaldsway Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for coastal overtopping, with minor flooding and debris expected along parts of the island’s eastern and southern shores from Wednesday evening through to late Thursday morning.
The warning, issued at 11am on Wednesday, covers Castletown promenades, Shore Road in Rushen, and the northern end of Douglas promenade, where conditions are expected to deteriorate around times of high tide.
Fresh to strong southerly winds combined with large high tides are forecast to bring slight coastal overtopping and minor debris tonight between 8.30pm and 11pm, coinciding with high tide at approximately 9.50pm.
The Met Office says waves may push seawater and small debris onto roads and footpaths, potentially causing short-lived disruptions for motorists and pedestrians.
A second period of risk is expected on Thursday morning, with high tide due around 9.30am.
Strong winds will initially come from the south or south-east before veering to the south-west.
This shift means overtopping is again likely for Castletown promenades and Shore Road (Rushen) between 8.30am and 11am, while the northern end of Douglas promenade may also be affected during the early stages of the warning.
Forecasters stress that while the overtopping is expected to be slight, road users should take extra care, particularly in exposed coastal areas where sea spray and debris may reduce visibility and affect driving conditions.
The warning was issued by duty forecaster David Britton, who advised residents to allow extra time for travel and to avoid promenades during peak tide periods.