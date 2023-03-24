A couple have appeared in court admitting offences related to motor insurance.
Christopher John Smith admitted driving without insurance and was fined £200, and his licence endorsed with four penalty points.
Maria Mabel Eames admitted permitting a vehicle to be driven without insurance and was given a 12-month conditional discharge.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that police stopped 39-year-old Smith while he was driving a Vauxhall Zafira at Shore Road in Peel, on October 14.
Eames, who is 34, was in the passenger seat and was the registered keeper of the car.
Enquiries found that Smith was not insured to drive the vehicle.
Advocate John Wright represented both parties, who live at St Germain’s Place, Peel.
Mr Wright said Eames was aware that her insurance had expired but had believed that Smith’s vehicle insurance covered him to drive it.
Smith’s insurance provided him with third party cover and allowed him to drive the car, but only if that vehicle had valid insurance.
‘Ms Eames’ insurance had run out recently and they had not understood that caveat,’ said the advocate.
‘If her vehicle had been insured, Mr Smith would have been covered under his policy.’
Magistrates also ordered Smith to pay £125 prosecution costs, which he will pay, along with the fine, at a rate of £10 per week.