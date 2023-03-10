A 41-year-old man has been bound over to keep the peace after an incident with his wife.
Paul David Renshaw was initially charged with common assault, which he had denied, but that was withdrawn after he agreed to accept the binding order and his wife retracted her statement.
Prosecuting advocate Peter Connick told the court that police were called to the marital home, at Heather Crescent in Douglas, on February 15, by Renshaw’s wife.
She had said that he had then gone out, saying he was going to the shop.
However, she then said that she had checked online and seen purchases being made at the Front Porch bar in Douglas, so she had blocked their card.
She said that he then came home and forced his way in, breaking a bolt on the door.
Then she said he had grabbed her and pushed her, making threats.
Renshaw denied that account and pleaded not guilty to common assault when appearing in court on February 23, and his wife had then retracted her statement.
Defence advocate Sara-Jayne Dodge said: ‘This was a regrettable incident that took place in some form or another.
‘Mr Renshaw is willing to accept the binding order.’
Ms Dodge said her client had mental health issues and was receiving assistance.
The binding order has a recognisance of £500 and will run for 12 months.
No order for prosecution costs was made.