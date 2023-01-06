A charge of fraud by false representation, against Natasha Danielle Moore, aged 23, of Main Road, Colby, was dismissed in court yesterday.
She had previously denied the allegation.
Prosecuting advocate James Robinson said that Ms Moore had been charged by the police without advice from the Attorney General’s chambers and that there was no realistic prospect of a conviction so no evidence was being offered.
Defence advocate Stephen Wood said that his client had suffered the indignity of having her name published in the press and that he hoped the prosecution position would be similarly publicised.