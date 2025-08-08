Dylan Paul Briggs hit his victim in Atholl Street, opposite Spar, in the early hours of June 7.
The man suffered two chipped teeth as well as swelling and bruising to his face.
Briggs, from St John’s, appeared before magistrates on August 7, and will be sentenced in summary court on September 18, after a probation report has been prepared.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court that the victim was with his wife, daughter, and another girl, near the forecourt of the Spar garage in Peel on June 7.
The street lights were off so he was using a torch.
Briggs was with a group, and walked over to the victim, and punched him once in the face.
One of his group came over and apologised, but Briggs then tried to come back, only to be pushed away by his friends.
The victim said he had done nothing to provoke the attack, and he was examined by paramedics, who found that he had chipped teeth, along with bruising.
Briggs, who lives at Hope Terrace, was interviewed and answered ‘no comment’ to all questions.
He handed in a prepared statement, in which he claimed that the victim was taking photos of him and had walked towards him aggressively, as if he was looking for a fight.
Ms Carroon submitted that the case was suitable to remain in the summary court for sentencing
Defence advocate James Peterson agreed, and asked for a probation report to be prepared.
Bail was granted, with conditions for the defendant to reside at his home address, not to contact witnesses, not to consume alcohol in public, or purchase or be sold alcohol, and not to leave the island without court consent.