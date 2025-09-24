A drink-driver crashed and rolled his car onto its roof while he was more than triple the legal limit, a court has heard.

Thirty-six-year-old Lee Gerald Duffy admitted the offence and will be sentenced on October 16, after a probation report has been prepared.

Prosecuting advocate Kate Alexander told magistrates that Duffy was driving a Seat Leon, on August 23, at 3.20pm.

Police were called to an accident at Eyreton Road in Crosby and when they arrived, they found the car on its roof.

Duffy, of Michael Street, Peel, was uninjured, but failed a roadside breathalyser test.

A further test at police headquarters produced a reading of 124, more than triple the legal limit of 35.

Bail has been granted.