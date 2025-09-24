A drink-driver crashed and rolled his car onto its roof while he was more than triple the legal limit, a court has heard.
Thirty-six-year-old Lee Gerald Duffy admitted the offence and will be sentenced on October 16, after a probation report has been prepared.
Prosecuting advocate Kate Alexander told magistrates that Duffy was driving a Seat Leon, on August 23, at 3.20pm.
A further test at police headquarters produced a reading of 124, more than triple the legal limit of 35.
Bail has been granted.