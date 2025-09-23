It proved to be a busy day on Monday for fire crews after they were called out to two significant incidents.
At 6.45pm three engines were called to attend a blaze at the Bathane industrial estate in Ballasalla.
Posting on social media on Monday, Isle of Man Fire and Rescue Service said: ‘At approximately 6.45pm this evening, three major fire appliances along with the turn table ladder were mobilised to a structure fire within an industrial unit in Balthane, Ballasalla.
‘The incident commander deployed two breathing apparatus teams to extinguish the fire and check for fire spread. The fire was contained within an oil boiler. Crews remained in attendance for approximately one hour.
Earlier in the day there was a road traffic collision on Cronk Y Voddy near Kirk Michael, Little London crossroads and Barregarrow crossroads.
Emergency services were called to area just before noon on Monday to the incident involving two vehicles.
The fire service said: ‘Fire appliances from Peel and Kirk Michael, along with the duty officer, were mobilised to reports of a two-vehicle road traffic collision.
‘Both occupants of the vehicles were out on arrival and were treated on scene by colleagues from the Isle of Man Ambulance Service for minor injuries.
‘Crews were in attendance for approximately 30 minutes to ensure the scene was safe.
Earlier on Monday, the police issued a statement saying: ‘Emergency Services dealt with a road traffic collision on the A3 Cronk Y Voddy. A road closure between the Cronk Y Voddy, Little London crossroads and Barregarrow crossroads put in place. The Road reopened at 3pm.’