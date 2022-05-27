Death-charge taxi driver’s General Gaol appearance is pushed back

David Evans, aged 65, of Tynwald Street, Douglas, appeared in court again yesterday via video link from the prison charged with causing death by careless driving.

He is also charged with failing to report an accident, failing to stop after an accident, and an act against public justice.

The taxi driver was due to be committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery on June 9, but this has now been put back to June 16 as a pathology report is yet to be received.

He is yet to enter pleas to the charges and was represented in court by advocate Deborah Myerscough.

The allegations relate to the death of Mrs Carolyn Buchan.

Seventy-three-year-old Mrs Buchan was found dead near her home in Marathon Avenue, Douglas, on Sunday, March 20.