Jordan Declan John Caley, aged 26, of Woodbourne Square, Douglas, has appeared in court charged with attempting burglary.
The offence is alleged to have been committed at an address at Urley Path in Anagh Coar on January 21.
He is also charged with theft of goods worth £5.79, alleged to have been committed at Ellan Vannin Fuels in Peel Road on the same date.
Defence advocate Paul Rodgers said that the burglary was more akin to a criminal damage offence and asked for time for discussions with the prosecution.
The case was adjourned until February 28.
Bail was refused by High Bailiff Jayne Hughes who did not consider the bail address proposed to be suitable.