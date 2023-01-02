Glenn Cooper, aged 52, of Helm Road, Windermere, appeared in court on Thursday via video link from the prison.
He has previously pleaded not guilty to four counts of theft, one of forging a document with intent to deceive, and one of fraud by false representation.
The total value of the allegations against Mr Cooper is in the region of £645,000.
The case is due to be committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery on January 26.
Mr Cooper was represented in court by advocate David Reynolds.
No bail application was made and he is remanded in custody.