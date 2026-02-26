At around 3pm on Wednesday, two major appliances from Douglas Fire Station and the duty officer were sent to reports of a tractor fire in the Port Soderick area.
On arrival, crews found a well-established fire involving a tractor. Two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used hose reel jets to bring the blaze under control. Crews remained at the scene for around an hour.
Later that evening, at about 8pm, a major appliance from Douglas was dispatched to a chimney fire.
The incident commander found the fire was confined to the hearth and chimney. Firefighters extinguished the blaze and checked the remainder of the property using thermal imaging cameras to ensure there was no further spread.
Following the incidents, the Isle of Man Fire and Rescue Service issued a reminder about chimney safety.
Residents are advised to have chimneys swept at least twice a year if regularly burning wood or coal, or once a year when using smokeless fuels. Only properly seasoned wood with a moisture content below 20% should be burned, and treated wood, rubbish or cardboard should be avoided.
Householders are also urged to ensure they have working smoke alarms and carbon monoxide alarms installed.