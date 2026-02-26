A genuine comedy superstar brought the house down at the Villa Marina last weekend, and left behind a gesture that will make a lasting difference to the island.
Bolton comedian Peter Kay donated the profits from his two sold-out shows at the Villa Marina to Manx charities.
The opening night supported Cruse Bereavement Care Isle of Man, while proceeds from the second evening were given to Hospice Isle of Man.
Hospice has spoken of the difference the donation will make.
Fiona Hatton, Chief Executive Officer of Hospice Isle of Man, said: ‘We are incredibly grateful to Peter Kay for donating the profits from one of his shows to Hospice Isle of Man.
‘His generosity will make a real difference to patients and families across our island.
‘In 2026, it will cost £7.5 million to run Hospice and provide our services free of charge to those who need us most. His support helps us care for our community at the most difficult of times.’
The performances, held on Friday and Saturday, were Kay’s first on the Isle of Man and formed part of his long-awaited return to live touring.
He previously stepped away from the stage in 2017 due to unforeseen family circumstances before making his comeback in 2022.
Audiences at the Villa Marina responded with glowing reviews, with many describing the show as one of the best they had seen at the venue.
Social media was awash with praise for the comedian’s warmth, timing and ability to connect with the crowd.
During one of the shows, Kay joked about the weather and hinted he might consider returning, perhaps in the summer.
For many fans, that return, if to be true, cannot come soon enough.