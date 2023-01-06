Hasan Gogebakan, aged 41, of Buck’s Road, Douglas, has appeared in court charged with provoking behaviour.
He has previously denied the allegation and a pre-trial review was scheduled for Thursday (January 5).
However, the Deputy High Bailiff’s court heard that Mr Gogebakan is due to face another pre-trial review on February 14, in relation to a separate charge of provoking behaviour.
The allegations are said to involve photos allegedly being taken under a cubicle at the National Sports Centre and alleged ‘upskirt’ photos of a shop worker.
Prosecuting advocate James Robinson asked that both matters be dealt with together on February 14.
A pre-trial review for both allegations will be held then.