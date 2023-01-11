Gavin William Patterson, aged 39, of First Avenue, Onchan, has been committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
He appeared in court via video link from the prison and was represented in court by advocate David Reynolds.
He has previously pleaded not guilty to possessing heroin and cannabis.
Mr Patterson is also charged with aggravated burglary, which can be heard only at the Court of General Gaol Delivery. He is yet to enter a plea to that.
He will appear at the higher court on a date to be set.
No bail application was made.