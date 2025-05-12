An Onchan man has been fined £600 after admitting disorderly behaviour on licensed premises.
Ryan Christopher Shimmin, 25, of Main Road, appeared before magistrates on May 8, and was also handed a three-month ban on entering licenced premises.
Prosecuting advocate Victoria Kinrade told the court that Shimmin entered Jaks Bar, on Loch Promenade in Douglas, through the side door, on April 20 at 2.45am.
He was escorted out because staff said he had been abusive the week before.
Shimmin then went around the paved area at the front of the pub and remained outside.
He tried to get back inside but was stopped, and became abusive, telling a bouncer: ‘I hope you die tomorrow.’
Staff tried to move him away from the licensed area, but Shimmin ended up being restrained on the ground.
Police were flagged down and Shimmin told them: ‘They are being d*ckheads.’
During an interview at police headquarters, the defendant said that he did not get on well with one of the bouncers.
Ms Kinrade said that Shimmin had a previous drink-related conviction in 2021, and that security staff had said that there had been previous issues with the defendant, and asked magistrates to consider a licensing ban.
Defence advocate Paul Glover said that, although there had been reference to previous issues with the security staff at Jaks, his client was only before the court for the one offence.
Mr Glover asked for credit to be given for the guilty plea and added that Shimmin had no convictions for four years now.
The advocate said that Shimmin’s behaviour had been triggered by one of the bouncers laughing and telling him to ‘F*** off and go home.’
Magistrates also ordered prosecution costs of £125 and all amounts will be paid at a rate of £100 per month.