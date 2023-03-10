Glenn Cooper, aged 53, of Helm Road, Windermere, yesterday appeared in court via video link from the prison.
He has previously pleaded not guilty to four counts of theft, one of forging a document with intent to deceive, and one of fraud by false representation.
The total value of the allegations against him is in the region of £645,000.
Yesterday’s hearing was due for mention.
Mr Cooper is scheduled to be committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery but must await the outcome of a co-defendant’s committal challenge hearing on May 4.
No bail application was made and he is remanded in custody.