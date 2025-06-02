Isle of Man Constabulary launched a murder enquiry following an incident the area of Close Drean in Ramsey at 3.38pm on Thursday which led to the death of 14-year-old Christopher Benjamin Robert James McBurnie.
A large and complex investigation has been carried out by officers while a cordon was put around the area of Close Drean and forensic teams were seen scouring the area.
Now the police have confirmed a boy has been charged with murder following advice from the Attorney General’s Chambers.
Due to the age of the individual the police say no further identifying information will be released at this time. The juvenile will appear before the next available court.
Detective Superintendent Stephen Maddocks said: ‘We would like to thank the public for coming forward and providing information and media footage, which has been vital for the Police investigation.
‘If anyone who has information or footage of the incident that hasn’t already been spoken to by the Police, they are asked to contact Police Headquarters on 631212 or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
‘The online portal remains open on https://mipp.police.uk/. This allows you to submit any information, including footage and imagery, to the investigation team.’
Det Sup Maddocks has once again urged people not to share any footage of the incident publicly but to hand it to the police and he also asked people not to speculate.
He also revealed further investigations are under way after further threats of revenge.
He said: ‘The investigation continues and a police presence remains on scene in the area whilst we continue our investigation.
‘We are currently investigating allegations of people making threats of retribution to others, both children and adults, on social media and in person.
‘We have already made arrests and are currently investigating other reports that will likely result in further arrests.
‘It is understandable that emotions are running high but it is important to remind all concerned that these incidents detract from the investigation of the death of a 14-year-old child, as well as policing the TT festival.
‘I would ask that adults and parents involved in this behaviour, set an example to their children and ensure their children are safe online.’
The roads around Close Drean have since reopened but a smaller cordon remains in place.
A public online portal has also been launched where information, photos and video footage can be submitted. It can be accessed at: https://mipp.police.uk.
The police have also listed support on offer for those affected by the tragedy.
The Youth Service and Isle Listen are providing informal drop-in support sessions for young people from Mon, June 2 to Thursday June 5 which is open from 1pm till 5pm in Ramsey and Douglas and also in Castletown between 1pm-4pm
The drop-in support sessions in Ramsey are at the Ramsey Youth Centre & Café, in Waterloo Road while in Douglas they are at Café Larré in Lord Street. In Castletown the sessions are at Isle Listen, Mill Court in Hope Street.
For the Crisis Response and Home Treatment Team call 01624 642860 while support for children and young people (under 16) can be found by contacting the Talk service (from Isle Listen) on 01624 679544 from Monday, June 2.
‘Streetwise’ which are St Christopher’s teams will be out and about in Douglas over TT.
For more contacts and resources, for all ages: visit www.gov.im/wellbeingsupport