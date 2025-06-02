Michael Dunlop racked up his 30th TT win in style, battling back from a 12-second deficit to claim the first Supersport race of the week.
Dunlop initially found him trailing Honda Racing’s Dean Harrison, but overhauled him on corrected time on the third and final lap to secure the victory for Milwaukee Ducati by 10.229s, the manufacturer’s first win since 1995.
James Hillier claimed his first podium since 2019, bringing home the Bournemouth Kawasaki in third.
‘It’s another manufacturer,’ said Michael in the winner’s enclosure, referring to his own successes, having previously racked up wins on Yamaha, Suzuki, Honda, Kawasaki, Paton and BMW machines in the past.
‘Milwaukee had faith in me, and the Quattro team put a great bike together for me.
‘It took me a while to get used to the wee twin, but it’s good to see Ducati back at the top.
‘The wee bike was dinging along nicely, but I was a bit nervous as I didn’t want to get caught up like I did in the Superbike race.’
Runner-up Harrison admitted that he went hard from the start, but couldn’t have gone any harder.
‘Six miles per hour through the speed trap is a lot to make up - and it is a 1,000cc,’ he quipped referring to the Panigale’s 955cc capacity (which runs to a power restriction).
‘It was windy up on top,’ he continued. ‘I was only able to get fifth gear on the Mountain Mile.’
Hillier grabbed his first podium since 2019. ‘Too long,’ said James. ‘The last lap was nice, thank you to all the people waving me on. I remembered what it felt like to get onto the podium. People can’t really appreciate what goes on behind the scene.
‘It’s great to be back with Bournemouth Kawasaki, the bike didn’t miss a beat.’
Manxman Conor Cummins was 10th, just ahead of Onchan’s Nathan Harrison in 12th.
Joe Yeardsley was 14th, Jamie Cringle 30th and Paul Cassidy 36th, while Mikey Evans and Jorge Halliday were early retirements.