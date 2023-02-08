Joshua David Gray, aged 32, has been committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery accused of two counts of rape.
He is also charged with two counts of gross indecency towards a person under 16, and one count of inciting a person under 16 to commit gross indecency.
All those offences can only be heard at the Court of General Gaol Delivery and he is yet to enter pleas.
Mr Gray appeared in court via video link from the prison and entered a ‘no plea’ response to two counts of indecent assault which can be heard at either summary court or the higher court.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain submitted that all the allegations should be heard at the higher court.
Defence advocate Stephen Wood agreed that all matters should be kept together.
Mr Gray, whose address was given as the prison, will appear at the Court of General Gaol Delivery on a date to be set.
No bail application was made and he is remanded in custody.