A drunk driver who stole a car, had two accidents, and didn’t stop for police, has been handed a suspended sentence and a four-year ban.
Christopher James Christian admitted seven motoring offences.
Magistrates sentenced the 40-year-old to 39 weeks’ custody, suspended for two years, and put him under supervision for two years.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court that footage was captured on May 23 of a van colliding with a wall and vehicles in Douglas.
The driver then left the scene in a different vehicle, a Ford Galaxy.
Police were called and saw the Galaxy on School Road in Onchan at 5.27am.
They followed onto Sandringham Drive, where the driver reversed towards them.
Officers opened the door of the Galaxy and found Christian trying to put the car in gear.
He was told to stop but drove forward at speed towards the top of Sandringham Drive.
However, he then stopped and made off on foot.
Officers found Christian in a garden on Barrule Drive, unsteady on his feet, slurring his words, and struggling to keep his eyes open.
A breathalyser test at police headquarters produced a reading of 67, nearly double the 35 limit.
The owner of the Ford Galaxy said that it had been taken from Ballabrooie Drive and Christian had no permission to use it.
He also only held a provisional licence, despite being alone in the car, had no ‘L’ plates, and wasn’t insured.
A further report was received that the Galaxy had hit vehicles at Third Avenue in Onchan, at around 4am.
Defence advocate Deborah Myerscough said that her client was well known to the courts, but his last conviction had been in September 2023, so he had gone a period of 20 months without offending, which showed progress for him.
Ms Myerscough said that Christian, who lives at Peel Road, had had an unsettled life with periods of prolonged custody.
She said that the offences had been committed last May, but the case had been delayed while a psychiatric report was awaited.
Ms Mysercough said that her client had a long experience of dealing with the Drug and Alcohol Team, and needed assistance from probation to deal with the difficulties he had.
‘Without probation’s help, things aren’t going to improve,’ said the advocate.
‘If he goes to prison he’ll serve his sentence, and come out without support.
‘All the good work done with services would have to start again.
‘Prolific offenders who show a gap in offending are the people we need to jump in with and put guidance and support in place.’
Ms Myerscough went on to say that a suspended sentence would keep Christian on a tight leash, and allow probation to assist him with housing and the Drug and Alcohol Team work.
Magistrates chair Gill Skinner told the defendant: ‘Your standard of driving was atrocious.
‘It’s nothing short of a miracle you didn’t injure somebody or yourself.
‘Your record of offending is appalling.
‘We’re giving you an opportunity to work with probation and a last chance to turn your life around.’