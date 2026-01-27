Chair of Manx Utilities (MU) John Wannenburgh says a floating solar panel array at Sulby reservoir is being considered.
But the Douglas North MHK admits the MU is behind in its plans to install solar panels on prominent government buildings.
He was responding to a question in the House of Keys on Tuesday from Arbory, Castletown and Malew MHK Jason Moorhouse who asked what progress there has been with plans to install 10MW of solar capacity on publicly owned buildings and infrastructure.
Mr Wannenburgh said: ‘We have been focused on the proposal to deliver some rooftop solar at the National Sports Centre (NSC), as set out in the written answer provided last year.
‘The NSC scheme required detailed structural and electrical assessments. The further rooftop condition surveys are now being implemented and MU is coordinating with the Department of Education, Sport and Culture and the Department of Infrastructure to align all the planned works.
‘Furthermore, Manx Utilities also has considered other options for delivering solar across the public estate. We are reviewing the potential for a floating solar scheme on Sulby reservoir.
‘This review includes capacity assessment and, crucially, any potential impact on water quality and our essential water stock feasibility surveys will take place this year.’
Arbory, Castletown and Malew MHK Tim Glover asked what was happening about the two other sites at Noble’s Hospital and the Sea Terminal building with Mr Wannenburgh saying: ‘I believe they have been suspended for the time being.’
He said the structural and electrical work at the NSC is done and the roof condition surveys are almost complete.
But he added: ‘The NSC isn't the only work stream. It is simply the most advanced one at the moment.’
He also revealed the cost of installing the solar panels at the NSC was less than the £1m allocated and was likely to be around £800,000.
Ramsey MHK Lawrie Hooper raised concerns over the delay in delivering the solar panel arrays. He pointed out the solar panels were supposed to be installed at the NSC, Noble’s Hospital and the Sea Terminal by 2024.
Mr Wannenburgh admitted the MU is behind schedule because of some unforeseen circumstances.
He said: ‘Certainly, we are behind where we should be or where we said we would start.
‘There have been some difficulties with rooftops that were not known at the time, so we have actually conduct further surveys to ensure that they are suitable sites.
‘Absolutely, I agree with the honourable member. We are not where we wanted to be, but we are certainly progressing as quickly as we can and as thoroughly as we can.’
