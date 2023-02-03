William Alfred Graham Duggan denied three charges of gross indecency with a person under the age of 16 when he appeared in the Court of General Gaol Delivery this afternoon.
Mr Duggan, whose address was given as Sumark Court, Douglas, also pleaded not guilty to six counts of indecent assault.
All the allegations are said to be historical.
Mr Duggan was represented in court by defence advocate Stephen Wood.
The trial date has been set for July 24 and has been set for five days, with a pre-trial review set for April 13.