A 38-year-old man will face a trial over two days after denying assaulting two police officers.
Donovan Bradley Kitching has also previously denied resisting arrest.
He appeared in court yesterday via video link from the prison.
The trial will be held in summary court on March 15 and 16 with High Bailiff Jayne Hughes presiding.
We previously reported that it is alleged that Mr Kitching took hold of two officers by the throat after they attended the address in Tynwald Street in Douglas where he was living on January 12.
It was said that Pava spray was used to restrain him during the incident.
Last week, he was denied bail after the High Bailiff said that the Tynwald Street address was no longer suitable for him to reside at.
However, on Tuesday (January 31), defence advocate David Reynolds put forward a new bail address, at Clarence Terrace in Douglas.
The defendant’s probation officer also said that they would be content for him to live at the address.
Bail was subsequently granted until the trial date, but Mr Kitching must comply with the conditions of his early release licence, which include him wearing an electronic tag and obeying a curfew.
Other bail conditions include a recognisance of £500, to live at the new address specified, and not to leave the island without court consent.
Mr Kitching was jailed for 10 years in October 2014 after he admitted causing the death of Gwen Valentine, who was walking in the countryside, by dangerous driving.
At the time of the accident, he was under licence, having been released from jail three weeks earlier after serving a six-year sentence for aggravated burglary.