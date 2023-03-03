Corwyn Cannan, aged 18, of Railway Terrace, Douglas, has pleaded not guilty to causing serious bodily harm by driving without due care.
The offence is alleged to have been committed on July 20 at Foxdale Road in East Foxdale.
It is alleged that Mr Cannan lost control of his Volkswagen Golf, which resulted in one of his passengers suffering a burst fracture of the L4 vertebrae.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain submitted that the case was just suitable for summary court trial.
Mr Cannan was represented in court by advocate Jim Travers who agreed that it should be heard in summary court.
High Bailiff Jayne Hughes accepted jurisdiction and a pre-trial review will be held in summary court on April 25.
Bail continues.