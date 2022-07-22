Directions hearing for advocate and businessman
Subscribe newsletter
A hearing will be held on September 29 in relation to charges against an advocate and a businessman and his wife.
Paul Anthony Bell, aged 56, of Manor Park, Onchan, is charged with two counts of perjury, two counts of undischarged bankruptcy, and one count of conspiring to commit perjury. Sarah Louise Bell, aged 57, of the same address, is charged with two counts of perjury and one of conspiring to commit perjury.
John Wright, aged 66, of Willowbrook Gardens, Douglas, is charged with the same three offences as Mrs Bell.
The offences are alleged to have been committed between 2000 and 2009.
They did not attend court and it was said that a date for a directions hearing had been agreed between advocates, to settle legal arguments, which will take place on September 29.
Pleas are yet to be entered.