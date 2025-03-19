A disgruntled former employee, who broke into his old workplace and vandalised it, has been put on probation for two years.
Jack Peter Freeman appeared before Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood on Tuesday, March 18, and was also ordered to pay £3,000 compensation to Kirby Garden Centre.
The damage caused was valued at £11,037, and the Deputy High Bailiff said that the compensation order would not prevent a civil action being pursued for the remaining amount.
Twenty-eight-year-old Freeman was said to have been a previous employee of the company, and the offence was said to have been sparked by his feelings of resentment.
On October 2 last year, he broke into Kirby Garden Centre at Vicarage Road in Douglas, by kicking the doors, and destroyed a number of items.
He also damaged a Ford Transit van’s windscreen.
He was represented by advocate Helen Lobb, who referred to a psychiatric report, which she said detailed her client’s mental health at the time of the offences.
Ms Lobb also referred to a probation report which assessed the defendant as a low risk of reoffending and of harm to others, and said that he had shown remorse for his actions.
Ms Lobb said that Freeman had no previous convictions and that this had been his first experience of the criminal justice system.
She went on to say that the defendant was engaging with mental health services.
Deputy High Bailiff Ms Braidwood told Freeman: ‘The seriousness of these offences cannot be downplayed, but they do appear to be out of character.’
Freeman was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs and will pay all amounts at a rate of £40 per fortnight, deducted from benefits.