Seventy-year-old Jeffrey Lunt was clocked by police travelling at 56mph in a 30mph zone in Crosby on August 26.
He appeared before magistrates and also had his licence endorsed with eight penalty points.
Prosecuting advocate Victoria Kinrade told the court that police were performing speed checks at Main Road in Crosby, on the day in question, opposite Marown Church.
They recorded Lunt, driving a Lexus NX coming from the direction of Douglas, at 56mph and subsequently stopped him.
He apologised to officers and said he was a doctor due to assist in the Manx Grand Prix later that day.
Ms Kinrade said that the roads were due to be closed.
The court heard that Lunt, who lives at Tromode Green, has no previous convictions.
Defence advocate Kaitlyn Shimmin handed in documentation from the Grand Prix organisers, as well as a letter from the defendant himself.
Ms Shimmin said that Lunt had apologised at the time and had been in a rush to get there to assist with the Grand Prix.
The advocate said that her client had been driving for a long time and had no previous offences.
Magistrates chair Julian Ashcroft told Lunt: 'Obviously you're there to help with accidents.
'You don't want to be the cause of an accident.'
The defendant must also pay £50 prosecution costs, which he will pay, along with the fine, within seven days.