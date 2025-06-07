A Ramsey dog owner has been given a court order to keep his Border Collie, who bit a child, under proper control.
Fifty-nine-year-old Neil Graham Bell appeared before Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood recently.
The matter is a civil complaint rather than a criminal offence.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that the child was on a grassed area in Ramsey on April 19.
Bell was walking his Border Collie, called Dan, who is 10-years-old.
The dog was off his lead and the child was heard to scream.
She suffered injuries to her face and Bell told other children who were present to get the girl’s parents.
The girl was taken to hospital and required stitches to her facial injury.
Bell, who lives at Bircham Avenue Close, admitted he had not had Dan on a lead, and said that he believed the girl may have spooked the dog, though he said he was not making excuses, and was rather just looking for an explanation.
He said Dan had good recall and had had no issues in the previous 10 years he had owned him, but that he would get a harness and muzzle to use in the future.
Photos of the injury were shown to the Deputy High Bailiff and the incident was described as a ‘snap’ rather than a sustained attack.
Defence advocate Louise Cooil said that the dog was well known in the neighbourhood and to the girl herself.
Ms Cooil said Bell thought Dan had been spooked by her approaching when he was not expecting it and the incident had been entirely out of character for the dog.
Bell was also ordered to pay £50 prosecution costs which he will pay within one month.