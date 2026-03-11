A 39-year-old who admitted assault causing actual bodily harm has been handed a suspended sentence and ordered to pay £1,000 compensation to his victim.
Andrew Yan Hong Cheung punched his partner’s ex in the head at a house in Douglas.
Cheung pleaded guilty to the offence, but disputed the prosecution’s account, regarding the number of punches and that there were children present.
A Newton hearing to settle the disputed facts was set to take place, but was abandoned after witness issues, so the prosecution agreed that Cheung, of Belmont Terrace, Douglas, be sentenced on his basis of plea.
We previously reported that Cheung was at his partner’s Douglas address on July 16.
Her ex-partner arrived, which prompted Cheung to become angry, shouting: ‘You can’t come in here. Get the f*** out of this house.’
He dragged the man to the floor, then punched him in the head, resulting in the victim suffering a cut and swelling.
At police headquarters, Chueng handed in a prepared statement, claiming the man hadn’t been expected at the address.
In his basis of plea, he said that he had only thrown two punches, and children hadn’t been present.
Defence advocate Paul Glover asked the court to follow the recommendation of a probation report, which suggested a period of supervision.
Mr Glover said a running theme of the report was that Cheung needed to work on things such as problem solving and impulsivity.
‘He accepts he has totally misread the situation and behaved inappropriately,’ said the advocate.
‘The victim is the father of the children, so there will be a lot of crossover.’
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood sentenced Cheung to six months’ custody, suspended for two years and a two-year supervision order.
He must also pay £125 prosecution costs and will pay at a rate of £50 per month.