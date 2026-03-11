Islanders and visitors have been given a first glimpse inside plans for a new Isle of Man TT-themed bar and grill set to open in Douglas ahead of this year’s festival.
The venue, called Motor Isle Bar and Grill, is currently being developed on Wellington Street and is being created by the team behind the popular road racing media brand 3 Wheeling.
While Motor Isle may appear to be a new name in the Isle of Man road racing scene, it is in fact a rebranded evolution of Beaumanx Productions, the company behind the globally recognised sidecar racing brand 3 Wheeling and its sister brand 2 Wheeling Classics.
Work is continuing at the town centre property, with hopes the venue will be ready to welcome customers before TT 2026 gets underway.
The building on Wellington Street was previously occupied by interior design retailer Magazzino and before that by furniture shop Abode.
9-TEN Media carries out production work for 3 Wheeling Media, a social media brand dedicated to sidecar racing.
The Wellington Street property itself is owned by 3 Wheeling Media founder and American businessman Chris Beauman, who previously announced plans to convert the building’s basement, once home to the Havana nightclub, into a headquarters for the media operation.
Mr Beauman recently shared a video update online showing computer-generated images of how the venue is expected to look when finished.
In the video, he said: ‘Welcome to the Motor Isle Bar and Grill here on Wellington Street in Douglas town centre.
‘You can see there’s a lot of activity going on here. We’re busy, busy, busy preparing for the grand opening before this year’s TT.
‘It’s exciting times.’
The update offered a preview of the venue’s design, which will include large LED screens showing motorsport action and activity linked to the new brand.
Mr Beauman explained: ‘There’s going to be a massive LED screen projecting all the activities that we have at Motor Isle and all the motorsport action from the Isle of Man, with particular emphasis on supporting our great motorsport club.’
Plans also include a fan and rider photo opportunity area where visitors will be able to take pictures with racers and bikes.
‘There will be a fan rider photo op area, maybe a fun time to get your photos taken with the riders and the bikes,’ he said.
A merchandise centre selling motorsport-related items will also form part of the venue, alongside a main restaurant seating area and kitchen.
Another unusual feature will see technology integrated directly into dining tables.
‘You’ll see little screens on all the tables so you can order your drinks, you can order your food and you can be entertained, not only by the big LED screens all about, but also at your own table,’ Mr Beauman added.
The bar itself will sit beneath another large LED display, with further indoor seating areas and outdoor seating planned for warmer weather.
The team behind the project is also recruiting staff ahead of the anticipated opening.