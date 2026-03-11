Changes could be made to a Douglas church to ensure better access for those with disabilities.
The vicar at St Thomas’ Church, the Reverend Liz Hull, has submitted an application to change the entrance of the church on Finch Road. A separate application for registered building consent has also been submitted.
The proposals will see a new level access and the heavy doors replaced, as well as installing hand rails.
The cover letter says: ‘A new external level access route is proposed to provide compliant access from pavement level to the entrance landing.
‘This involves raising the existing external landing to create level access into the church and forming a new opening within the existing boundary wall to create a safe and logical approach.
‘Due to the gradient of the land, this is not a ramp, but rather a level access route. The new route is bounded by a new low-level wall.’
The historic stepped access which will sit alongside the new levelled access. The existing tiled floor outside will be carefully retained and possibly extended.
The cover letter adds: ‘New balustrading with stainless steel posts and handrails is proposed to assist users accessing the building.
‘The existing heavy manual entrance doors will be replaced with bespoke timber doors designed in a contemporary style consistent with the character of the building. The new doors will incorporate push-operated opening mechanisms to allow independent access.
‘Internally, new bespoke timber porch doors and glazed timber panelling will be introduced to enhance safety and accessibility while remaining sympathetic to the existing interior character.’
The applicant says the new works will provide better access for all without compromising the church’s character.
The cover letter says: ‘The proposals enhance the building’s long-term sustainability as an active place of worship and community hub, ensuring it remains accessible, compliant and welcoming for future generations.’
The application will be considered in due course.