Mike Wrauchstadt and Christian Peter Lorenz were arrested after they overtook an undercover police officer who was riding on an unmarked motorbike.
Magistrates fined Wrachstadt £300 and Lorenz £350, which they must pay immediately, along with £125 prosecution costs each, or face up to 30 days in prison.
Prosecuting advocate Harry Bellis told the court that the officer was riding from Ballacraine to Kirk Michael on June 3, at 6.45pm.
He was travelling at 45mph when he was overtaken by both defendants.
The officer followed and reported that the two riders had reached a speed of 95mph on the Cronk Y Voddy Straight.
Lorenz, 31, said: ‘I wasn’t doing this intentionally, I wanted to legally ride around the track at least once.’
Wrauchstadt, 52, from Leipzig, was represented in court by advocate Kaitlyn Shimmin.
She referred to the police statement and said that her client had been going at a slightly lesser speed than the other defendant as he had fallen back and been overtaken by the officer, who had then continued his pursuit of Lorenz.
Ms Shimmin said that the two men didn’t know each other and they just happened to be on the same road at the same time.
The advocate said Wrauchstadt had never been before any court previously and was extremely apologetic.
Lorenz, from Neuhofen, was represented by David Clegg, who said his client had come to the TT with his uncle, as it had been his dream to come here, and had asked if he could come back as a marshal.
‘He has allowed his excitement to get the better of him,’ said the advocate.
Wrauchstadt was given eight points, while Lorenz was given nine.