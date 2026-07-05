Police are investigating a video circulating online which appears to show an alleged incident inside a taxi.
In a statement, the Isle of Man Constabulary said it was aware of the footage which has been posted to social media and confirmed that the matter is now an ‘active investigation.’
Officers have urged members of the public not to speculate or draw conclusions while inquiries continue.
In a statement, the force said: 'We understand that the video is already in the public domain, but we are asking people not to speculate or draw conclusions while officers establish the full circumstances.
'Please do not take matters into your own hands. Any information or concerns should be passed directly to police.'
Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Headquarters on 631212 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.