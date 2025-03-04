A drink-driver who crashed into a wall while more than double the legal limit has been hit with fines, costs, and compensation totalling £4,588.
Thirty-three-year-old Stephanie Howells appeared before Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood recently.
She pleaded guilty to drink-driving, having no insurance, and no vehicle licence.
Howells was also given a two year driving ban, with an order to take an extended test at the end of it.
Prosecuting advocate Victoria Kinrade told the court that, on January 11 at around 12.28am, a 999 call was received reporting a single vehicle accident at Creg Willey’s Hill in St John’s.
When officers arrived they found Howells’ Nissan Qashqai at the side of the road with significant impact damage.
She was in the driver seat and failed a subsequent roadside breathalyser test.
After being arrested and taken to police headquarters, Howells failed a further test with a reading of 75, above the limit of 35.
She was interviewed and admitted the offence.
Further checks found that she had no valid insurance or tax.
Howells told police that she had drunk four or five glasses of wine with soda water, between 6.45pm and 11.45pm, at the Horse and Plough pub in Braddan.
She said she had then walked to a friend’s house, before returning to the pub car park and driving.
Ms Kinrade told the court that a wall at Lambfell Chapel had suffered damage which had cost £2,313 to repair.
The court heard that the defendant, who lives in Cronk y Voddy, has no previous convictions.
Ms Braidwood fined the defendant £1,350 for drink-driving, £650 for having no insurance, £150 for having no vehicle licence, and ordered her to pay £2,313 compensation.
She must also pay £125 prosecution costs and will pay all amounts at a rate of £40 per week.