A Douglas man who was drunk and disorderly, then chewed a police mattress, has been fined £400 and ordered to pay £300 compensation.
David Akinmurele, aged 39, appeared before magistrates on May 8, and was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs, after pleading guilty to property damage and being drunk and disorderly.
Prosecuting advocate Victoria Kinrade told the court that police were on patrol in Douglas on May 7, at 11.20pm.
They saw two males in a lane at the back of Christian Road.
They pulled up in their vehicle beside the men, and tried to talk to them, but Akinmurele was said to have ignored them and quickly walked off.
Officers got out of their car and told him to stop, detaining him for a search.
He was described as unsteady on his feet, slurring his words, and smelling of alcohol.
Akinmurele, who lives at Christian Road, became increasingly uncooperative, dropping to the ground multiple times when being searched.
He was also swearing and was subsequently arrested.
At police headquarters, he was put in a cell, but then started chewing down on a mattress, breaking through the canvas.
Police said that a replacement for the damaged mattress would cost £300.
He was represented in court by advocate Paul Glover, who asked for credit to be given for the guilty pleas, and said it had been a long time since his client had been in court.
Mr Glover said that Akinmurele had spent 24 hours in police custody after his arrest, and wanted to apologise for his behaviour.
The advocate said that £300 compensation seemed excessive for puncture holes caused by biting.
Magistrates ordered the defendant to pay all amounts at a rate of £10 per week, deducted from benefits.