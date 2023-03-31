A 24-year-old man has admitted drink-driving, obstructing a drug search, and having no vehicle tax.
The self-employed gardener will be sentenced on May 11 in summary court after a probation report has been prepared.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that, on March 11, Rosengrove had been involved in an argument at the Star Grill in Parliament Street in Ramsey.
Police became involved and when they spoke to him, he was said to have put a small bag in his mouth and refused to release it.
He eventually spat it out and said to police that it had contained cocaine, but was now empty.
Rosengrove was subsequently charged with obstructing a drug search.
On March 24, police came across Rosengrove sitting in a Toyota Hilux at Kella Road in Sulby.
The vehicle’s lights were turned off and as police approached, he started to drive off.
He was told to stop and did so, and officers described him as appearing distressed, slurring his words, and having glazed eyes.
Rosengrove told them: ‘I’ve had a drink, haven’t I? I’m p*ssed.’
The Hilux’s vehicle tax had expired in September 2022.
Despite his comment, Rosengrove, who lives at Ballacrosha, Ballaugh, then refused to take a breathalyser test and was subsequently arrested.
Once at police headquarters, he co-operated and took the test, producing a reading of 54.
The legal limit is 35.
The court heard that Rosengrove had no previous convictions.
Defence advocate Jane Gray said that, on the evening of the drink-driving allegation, her client had been drinking at the Raven pub in Ballaugh.
Rosengrove said that he had been going through a difficult patch, having recently broken up with his partner.
Ms Gray said that he had only driven a short distance and wanted to apologise to police and the court for taking up their time.
The advocate said that, despite refusing to take the breathalyser test at the scene, her client had made admissions to the police.
Regarding the vehicle tax, Ms Gray said that her client had since backdated and renewed it.
Of the obstruction offence, the advocate said that Rosengrove had drunk a lot on that evening and did not recall the majority of the incident.
Magistrates adjourned the case for the probation report to be compiled but said that they were not considering a custodial sentence, and had a community-type penalty in mind.
Bail continues in the sum of £500 with a condition not to drive.