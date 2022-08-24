Drink-driver took his aunt’s car and crashed it
A 38-year-old Douglas man has admitted taking his aunt’s car and crashing it after he had been drinking.
Callum Nicholas North failed a breathalyser test with a reading of 94, more than two and half times the legal limit.
He pleaded guilty to drink-driving, taking a vehicle without consent, having no driving licence, and having no insurance, and will be sentenced on October 11 after a probation report has been prepared.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court that North was seen driving a silver Volvo V70 on August 2 at 5.53pm coming out of Cronkbourne Village.
A witness described his driving as slow and said that he narrowly missed a central reservation, then scraped the car against railings.
The Volvo was then seen at Tromode Road where it mounted a kerb which caused a tyre to burst, and the car to come to rest in a layby.
North was then seen staggering to the passenger side of the car.
He was arrested and admitted to police that he had been driving and that he did not have permission to take the car.
He also confessed that he didn’t have a licence.
After failing a roadside breathalyser test he was taken to police headquarters where he blew the 94 reading. The legal limit is 35.
When interviewed he answered ‘no comment’ to all questions.
The owner of the car said that North was her nephew and had access to her house as he had been decorating.
Defence advocate Stephen Wood said that North, who lives at Victoria Road, had said that he had been given permission to drive the car around a yard and to take the keys.
Mr Wood requested a probation report before sentencing.
High Bailiff Jayne Hughes ordered that the report consider all sentencing options, including custody.
Bail was granted with conditions to reside at his home address, not to drive, and to contact probation services.