A 39-year-old drink-driver has successfully won back her licence four months early.
Vicky Gaines applied to have her licence restored in court on Thursday.
However, magistrates declined to reinstate it immediately, but said that they would restore it from June 16.
Gaines will still have to take an extended test before driving, after the ban ends.
We reported in October 2020, that a member of the public reported seeing Gaines’s Volkswagen Golf swerving in the road and mounting a kerb on Lezayre Road heading towards Ramsey on July 1 at 3.10pm.
Police went to her home at 3.41pm and the vehicle was parked in her driveway.
Gaines was said to be smelling of alcohol with glazed eyes.
When asked if she had been drinking, she said ‘I just drank a glass,’ but did not specify what it was.
She failed a roadside breathalyser test and was subsequently arrested and taken to police headquarters.
Once there, the intoxilyzer machine was not working so she agreed to provide a urine sample.
When interviewed she answered ‘no comment’ to all questions.
A toxicology report on the urine later showed a result of not less than 292.
The legal limit is 107.
She was subsequently fined £1,700 and banned from driving for three years.
The court heard that Gaines had no previous convictions.
On Thursday, she represented herself in court and told magistrates that she had completed the drink-driving rehabilitation course.
She said that the ban was impacting her children’s lives and had taught her a ‘harsh lesson’.
Gaines said that she had significantly reduced her alcohol consumption since the offence, had worked with the drug and alcohol team, and was due to start a job as a swimming instructor in the next few weeks.
Magistrates chair Andrea Tabb told Gaines, who lives at Auldyn Meadow Drive: ‘We recognise you have done an awful lot of work.’