A teenage drink driver who crashed and rolled his car onto its roof has been fined £1,000 and handed a one-year ban.
Eighteen-year-old James Daniel Ralph Huyton appeared in court recently, entering a guilty plea to the offence.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood also ordered him to take an extended test at the end of his ban.
Prosecuting advocate Victoria Kinrade told the court that the defendant was driving a silver Honda Civic in the early hours of March 30.
After being arrested and taken to police headquarters, the teenager took a further test which produced a reading of 47, above the legal limit of 35.
When interviewed, he gave a full admission to the offence.
The court heard that Huyton, who lives at Royal Park in Ramsey, has no previous convictions.
He was represented in court by advocate Kaitlyn Shimmin, who asked for credit to be given for her client’s guilty plea.
Ms Shimmin said that Huyton was a full-time student who had a part-time job.
The advocate said that her client had only just been over the limit and had co-operated with the police fully.
Ms Shimmin added that Huyton had been doing a friend a favour on the night of the offence, against his better judgement, but his court appearance had been a shock to the system.
The defendant was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs and will pay at a rate of £20 per week.
Deputy High Bailiff Ms Braidwood told Huyton: ‘You’re very lucky you didn’t kill yourself. You could have seriously harmed other people.’