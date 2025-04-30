Douglas city centre bosses have issued a public appeal for ideas on how to breathe new life into the capital’s high street, as concerns grow over declining visitor numbers.
In a post shared on Facebook on Wednesday, Douglas City Centre Management invited islanders to suggest one key change that would encourage them to visit the capital more often.
It follows a noticeable drop in footfall in the town centre - a trend mirrored across the UK, where online shopping, the rising cost of living, high parking charges and neglected or vacant premises are frequently blamed for emptying high streets.
DCCM, a partnership initiative set up to support the economic vitality and appeal of Douglas, wrote: ‘Over the last few years, footfall in city centres across the UK has dropped and Douglas city centre has also seen a reduction in people visiting.
‘We suspect there are a number of reasons for this and would like your input to help us understand the local reasons for footfall having dropped.
‘As a starting point for this process, we would be very grateful if you would comment below to answer the following question: What single change would you like to see in Douglas city centre that would encourage you to visit more often?’
The post has sparked a flurry of responses, with more than 80 comments already submitted by members of the public.
Suggestions range from affordable parking and better public toilets to more family-friendly attractions and greater support for independent businesses.
One widely liked comment read: ‘If empty units – particularly large ones – can't be filled with single outlets, utilise them as multiple-use/stall emporium-style shops, art exhibition spaces, pop-ups or drop-in centres.
‘Allow rehearsal space for local music or drama groups. Think outside the box, Douglas – and above all, make it affordable!’
Another commenter wrote: ‘Parking is cheap compared to the UK but we expect it to be free here.
‘A better selection of shops would help, but the high rent means independents can’t survive.
‘We need something to keep people in town longer – not just a quick trip to Marks and Spencers then straight home.’
The conversation comes at a time when several Douglas businesses have raised alarm about the sustainability of trading in the town centre, particularly during evenings.
In a previous post, the business reported a ‘dramatic decrease’ in footfall over the past six months, warning that many outlets were struggling — and some had already closed.
Meanwhile Tim Brogan, owner of Gourmet Shakes, recently revealed he plans to relocate his business from Castle Street to Windsor Road after this year’s TT, citing rising overheads, reduced footfall and shifting consumer habits.
Other businesses, including The Boredroom and Yasmin’s Baby Boutique, have shut their doors or moved out of the centre altogether.
DCCM says it will review the feedback in the coming weeks as it looks to develop new ideas to reinvigorate Douglas’s retail core.