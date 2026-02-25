A 33-year-old motorist has been banned for six months for speeding and not displaying R plates.
El Houcine Hachemi, of Belmont Terrace, Douglas, already had three points on his licence, and was disqualified under the totting up process, after magistrates issued a further 10 points for the latest offences.
On August 21, police were performing speed checks on New Road in Laxey, when they recorded the defendant driving a Citroen C3 at 52mph in a 30mph zone.
Checks showed that he was under R plate restrictions until March 2026, but was not displaying them.
Magistrates fined him £350 for speeding and £200 for not displaying R plates, plus £50 prosecution costs.
He will pay at a rate of £100 per month.