Driving a car in dangerous condition, without insurance or tax has cost a motorist fines totalling £1,240.
Thirty-four-year-old Shane Kile John Gilman also had his licence endorsed with eight penalty points.
Magistrates heard that the defendant was spoken to by police at Clagh Vane in Ballasalla, where he lives, on February 9, while driving a Land Rover Freelander.
The tax had expired 10 months prior and two tyres were below the legal tread limit.
The vehicle was found to have nine defects.
Defence advocate Paul Glover said Gilman had now fixed, taxed and insured the car.
Magistrates fined him £650 for the insurance offence, £160 for the tax offence, and £430 for the vehicle condition, plus £50 prosecution costs.