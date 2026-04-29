A Peel pensioner has been fined £300 for having an untaxed and uninsured car.

Eighty-seven-year-old Patrick Joseph Whelan, of Peveril Avenue, admitted both offences and also had his licence endorsed with four points.

The court heard that, on September 19, police received information that Whelan’s Toyota Carina had expired tax.

Officers found it parked at his home, with the tax expired on January 31, and uninsured.

Whelan entered a basis of plea in court, saying he’d only parked the car on the road the night before, as it had been in his garage and not used since 2024.

Magistrates fined him £200 for having no insurance and £100 for having no tax, plus £50 prosecution costs.

He’ll pay £80 per month.