Eighty-seven-year-old Patrick Joseph Whelan, of Peveril Avenue, admitted both offences and also had his licence endorsed with four points.
The court heard that, on September 19, police received information that Whelan’s Toyota Carina had expired tax.
Whelan entered a basis of plea in court, saying he’d only parked the car on the road the night before, as it had been in his garage and not used since 2024.
Magistrates fined him £200 for having no insurance and £100 for having no tax, plus £50 prosecution costs.
He’ll pay £80 per month.