Police say Central Promenade, near the Palace Hotel and Casino, will remain shut until around 3pm while the incident is dealt with.
Motorists have been advised to plan their journeys accordingly and avoid the area where possible.
The crash is understood to have happened early this morning.
Images taken at the scene show a number of police vehicles in attendance.
The Isle of Man Constabulary has also put up road closure signage at the scene while a police cordon is also in place.
It is understood that two vehicles were involved in the collision, although this has not been officially confirmed by emergency services.
No further details about the circumstances of the crash or any injuries have been released at this stage.