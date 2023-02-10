A man who drove after taking cocaine the day before has been fined £1,250 and banned from driving for two years.
Joshua Glover admitted driving while under the influence of benzoylecgonine, a metabolite of cocaine.
Magistrates also ordered the 22-year-old to take an extended driving test at the end of his ban.
The court heard that Glover was driving a Ford Fiesta on Ballafletcher Farm Road in Douglas on the evening of October 29.
Police were waiting to pull out of a junction when they said that Glover drove past at speed.
They followed and stopped him and initially reported a smell of cannabis coming from the vehicle.
Glover told them that he had smoked cannabis previously so the smell was on his jacket.
A drug wipe test was under the limit for cannabis but over the limit for benzoylecgonine.
The reading was 460. The legal limit for benzoylecgonine is 50.
The court heard that Glover, who lives at Ashley Park in Onchan, has no previous similar convictions.
Defence advocate James Peterson said: ‘Unfortunately, this is a case similar to many that come before the court.
‘My client had taken the substance on the Friday, and was tested on the Saturday.’
Mr Peterson said that there had been no issue with the driving and police had said they were stopping him for a defective light.
‘Mr Glover would say he was not impaired, however he was over the limit,’ said the advocate.
Mr Peterson said that his client was already paying a fine at a rate of £100 per month and asked that any new financial penalty carry on at the end of that.
Magistrates also ordered Glover to pay £100 prosecution costs which he will pay, along with the £1,250 fine, at a rate of £100 per month.