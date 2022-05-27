Driver sped at twice the speed limit in school zone

A driver who was doing double the speed limit in a school zone has been fined £1,000.

Debra Moore was clocked by police speeding at 40mph in a 20mph zone in St John’s.

Magistrates also endorsed the 50-year-old’s licence with eight penalty points.

Prosecuting advocate Chrissie Hunt told the court that police were performing speed checks on the A1 main road in St John’s on March 15 at 8.26am when the recorded Moore doing double the speed limit.

Defence advocate Deborah Myerscough handed in letters of reference for her client and said that Moore, who lives at Stanley Road in Peel, had no previous points on her driving licence.

‘Ms Moore has never been in trouble before. The road was relatively quiet. It is not something that will ever happen again.’

Mr Myerscough said that Moore would lose her employment if he was banned from driving and had had a full clean driving licence since the late 1980s.