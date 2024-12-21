Thirty-nine-year-old Daniel Brian Gordon sent a postal admission to two offences, and was also given two penalty points by magistrates.
Prosecuting advocate Sara-Jayne Dodge told the court that police stopped Gordon while he was driving an Audi A1 at Santon on September 23.
When asked for his documents, he said that he only held a provisional licence.
Checks showed that it had expired in November 2021.
The vehicle was also not displaying ‘L’ plates.
Gordon, who lives at Murrays Lake Drive in Douglas, pleaded guilty to having no driving licence and failure to display ‘L’ plates.
In written mitigation sent to the court, he said it had been a reckless decision to drive, but he had been going to pick his children up.
Magistrates fined the defendant £200 for each offence, and also ordered him to pay £50 prosecution costs.