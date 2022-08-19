Driver’s van was not taxed

By Court reporter  
Friday 26th August 2022 2:56 pm
Exterior view of the Isle of Man Courthouse in Douglas - (Isle of Man Newspapers )

A van driver has been fined £160 for driving without vehicle tax.

Alec Nuttall admitted the offence and was also ordered by magistrates to pay £50 prosecution costs.

Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court that police saw the 33-year-old, who lives at Woodville Terrace, Douglas, driving a Ford Transit van on April 18 at 10.15am in Ramsey.

Checks revealed that the van’s tax had expired in September 2021 and the vehicle was subsequently seized.

The court heard that he has no previous convictions.

Defence advocate Peter Taylor had taxed the vehicle two days later and also paid the backdated tax as well as a £400 to recover the van.

Magistrates ordered Nuttall to pay the fine and costs at a rate of £100 per month.

