Exterior view of the Isle of Man Courthouse in Douglas - (Isle of Man Newspapers )
A van driver has been fined £160 for driving without vehicle tax.
Alec Nuttall admitted the offence and was also ordered by magistrates to pay £50 prosecution costs.
Checks revealed that the van’s tax had expired in September 2021 and the vehicle was subsequently seized.
The court heard that he has no previous convictions.
Defence advocate Peter Taylor had taxed the vehicle two days later and also paid the backdated tax as well as a £400 to recover the van.
Magistrates ordered Nuttall to pay the fine and costs at a rate of £100 per month.