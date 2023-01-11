Daniel Joseph Cachia pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cannabis while a second charge, of possessing the drug, was withdrawn by the prosecution.
He will be sentenced on March 7 after a probation report has been completed.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court that police executed a search warrant at Cachia’s home, at Willaston Crescent, Douglas, on August 24.
He was not there but was later found walking towards the address.
A search of the property found £280 in cash, as well as scales, and 1.92 grams of cannabis, which police valued at £38.
After being arrested Cachia was abusive to female officers.
During an interview at police headquarters, he answered ‘no comment’ to all questions.
Cachia’s phone was examined and evidence of him meeting an unknown male and selling drugs for £60 was found.
Ms Carroon said that the case was suitable for summary court sentencing.
Defence advocate Paul Rodgers agreed that sentencing should take place in the summary court and asked for a probation report to be prepared before sentencing.
High Bailiff Jayne Hughes accepted summary court jurisdiction and granted bail in the sum of £500 with conditions that Cachia live at his home address, contact probation, and not leave the island without court permission.